As Twinkle Khanna never misses out to spend quality time with her family and share glimpses of the same on social media, she recently gave fans a sneak peek into their yet another fun-filled family time. She posted a video online that depicted how she, along with her husband, Akshay Kumar and kids, Nitara and Aarav hung dreamcatchers at the home.

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Twinkle Khanna's latest social media post and stated how lovely she and her family looked together. Some also stated how they were left in awe of their love for each other as they decked up their house with dreamcatchers. Take a look at the video:

Twinkle Khanna decks up home with dreamcatchers

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she can be seen hanging dreamcatchers in their garden with her husband, Akshay Kumar and their kids, Nitara and Aarav. She wore a cool denim skirt with a neon shirt while Akshay Kumar sported a comfy white kurta. In the caption, she mentioned that it didn't matter what they did as long as the four of them were together. Adding to it, she expressed her delight by stating that the heart had 40,000 neurons and at present each one was humming a happy song.

The caption read, "It doesn’t matter what we do as long as the four of us are together. The heart has 40,000 neurons and right now each one is humming a happy song :)" (sic)

Many celebrity artists namely Tahira Kashyap and others took to Twinkle Khanna's Instagram and extended their love by adding heart emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, many fans stated how beautiful the dreamcatchers looked while some questioned her on whether the heart has 40,000 neurons or not. This catches Twinkle Khanna's attention and she reacts to it under her own post by writing 'I love the way people comment without looking up something - the brain has over 80 billion neurons. The heart has a small network of 40000 neurons :) Do some research folks.' Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna