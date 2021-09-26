Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Wish Daughter Nitara On Her 9th Birthday; Share Adorable Pics

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara recently turned nine and the actors showered their daughter with immense love. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar penned adorable notes to wish their daughter on her ninth birthday. They also shared some loved-up photos.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle Khanna recently shared a photo of her and Nitara sharing a kiss. The photo seemed to be from Nitara's birthday party. While Nitara was wearing a party hat, Twinkle donned a blue-coloured dress. In the caption, Twinkle wrote, "Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life. The other day after I greeted the pavement with my bottom, as usual, she giggled, ‘Mama, you say I am clumsy when I drop my pencil but you keep dropping your whole body down.’ May she grow up holding laughter in her eyes forever. #HappyBirthday". Several celebrities commented on the post to wish Nitara on her birthday. Former actor Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Happy happy birthday my Nitara 🎂🎂🎂lots of blessings and love ❤️ ♥️♥️". Bobby Deol, Huma Qureshi, and more also sent in warm wishes.

Akshay Kumar's wish for Nitara

Akshay Kumar also shared a heartfelt post on his daughter's birthday. The actor posted a photo in which Nitara could be seen hugging him. In the caption, Akshay Kumar asked Nitara to always stay his little girl. He wrote, "No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you". Akshay Kumar's fans also wished Nitara in the post's comment section.

Nitara's birthday was not the only reason to celebrate for Akshay Kumar. The actor recently unveiled the release date of his much-awaited film, Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a photo of him, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Sinh and Rohit Shetty. In the caption, he wrote, "So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE". The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on October 22.

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna