Twinkle Khanna Pokes Fun At Meghan Markle Absence From King Charles Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were coronated in an extravagant ceremony in the United Kingdom. On the special day, Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey alone and sat two rows behind his brother Prince Williams. His wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet stayed back in the US and didn't attend the event. Amid the ongoing feud between the royal family, Twinkle Khanna shared a hilarious video.

The Mrs Funnybones author posted a video where she joked about Meghan's absence from the royal affair. In the video, Twinkle was seen sitting inside a car wearing a mask with Meghan's face on it. She then waved the national flag of the United Kingdom. Another person, seemingly her son Aarav, could be seen wearing Prince Harry's mask over their face.

At the end of the video, Twinkle lifted her mask to reveal her face. A voiceover was played in the background of the video. It could be heard saying, "Oh, look! There's Harry and in case you were wondering Meghan is here for Coronation. Woohooo!." Captioning the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Doing coronation the right away. :) " Take a look at the viral video here.

More about King Charles III Coronation

For King Charles III's Coronation ceremony, an official announcement was made by the Buckingham Palace. The official statement read, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory, and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023." The highlights of the event are a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and a series of street pastries throughout the nation. The celebration will also entail the procession of The Big Help Out, a national campaign based around volunteering. "