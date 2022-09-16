Twinkle Khanna Celebrates 'wonderful' Son Aarav's 20th Birthday; Says She's 'proud' Of Him

Twinkle Khanna marked her and Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav's birthday in the most special way by dedicating a heartfelt note to her 'wonderful' boy. Khanna shared adorable glimpses of Aarav posing with decorative balloons, further reflecting on how fast their children have grown. Twinkle's post received a trail of reactions from fans as well as celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Tahira Kashyap, Shefali Shah, Bobby Deol and more.

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav turns 20

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared beautiful pictures of Aarav shedding smiles and wrote, "And he turns 20! It’s hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little."

She continued, "We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them. It’s been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks. Happy Birthday Aarav!" Take a look.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Happy Birthday superman," while Shefali Shah mentioned, "Happy happy happiness to kido." Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also stated, "Happy happy birthday dearest Aarav, so many blessings my dear one, stay blessed always."

For the unversed, Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001, following which they welcomed Aarav in 2002. They're also parents to Nitara, who was born in 2012.

More on Akshay Kumar's work front

Last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Cutputlli, Akshay has Ram Setu with Nushratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandes in the pipeline. The movie is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 release. He will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TWINKLERKHANNA)