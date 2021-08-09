Twinkle Khanna Feels 'terrified' Seeing Akshay Kumar 'leap Off Buildings' During Stunts

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has revealed how she feels about husband Akshay Kumar's dangerous stunts in movies, mentioning she is 'terrified' when he 'leaps off buildings and planes'. The statement comes after Khiladi Kumar recently shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring the action sequences being filmed ahead of his upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor gave his fans a glimpse of him practicing hard during the takes as he tries to ace each and every shot. Responding to the actor's post, Twinkle revealed what impresses her most about Akshay is not his stunts, further adding 'Stay safe Mr. K'.

Akshay Kumar tries to impress Twinkle with stunts

One of the fittest Bollywood celebrities, Akshay mentioned that he had to step up and go the extra mile while preparing for his RAW agent character in Bell Bottom. He was also seen cheering the movie's crew and urging them to participate and make the most of the training sessions. Further mentioning that Mrs. Funnybones was present on the sets, Akshay admitted that he decided to impress her with his training, even after 20 years of their marriage.

Reposting the video on her Instagram handle, "Twinkle wrote, "Haha! On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr. K #Bellbottom," in the caption.". Have a look.

More about Akshay's upcoming spy thriller

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie will showcase Kumar as a RAW agent who goes by the codename 'Bellbottom'. He is called in to save the day after a plane is hijacked and lands in Amritsar, the seventh hijacking incident in five years. The movie will witness Akshay's character conducting a covert operation wherein he will rescue 210 hostages while neutralizing the four hijackers. The espionage thriller, set in 1984, starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi apart from Khiladi Kumar will release on August 19, 2021.

After BellBottom, the actor will be seen in an interesting lineup of films including Sooryavanshi and Ram Setu. He will also take on a role alongside Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in AtrangiRe. Apart from these, Kumar will be seen in Rakshabandhan, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Kumar will also take on the titular role in Bachchan Pandey. Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez will also star alongside the actor in the action-comedy helmed by Farhad Samji.

