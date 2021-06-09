Twinkle Khanna Has A Special Wish For Mom Dimple Kapadia On Her 64th Birthday; Check Out

On June 8, 2021, Ganga Tere Desh Mein actor Dimple Kapadia actor turned 64. Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle took to Instagram on this occasion and wished her mother. She said that Dimple was taking each year and turning it back like it was a Nolan movie. Her post saw many comments from other actors in the industry who conveyed their wishes on Dimple Kapadia's birthday. Catch Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post right here:

Twinkle Khanna's wishes on Dimple Kapadia's birthday

Dimple Kapadia's daughter, Twinkle Khanna, took to Instagram on June 8, 2021, and posted a photo with her mother and she wrote, "A certain someone photobombing our lovely birthday picture!" She then added to the caption by writing "Mother meanwhile is taking each year and turning it backwards like it’s a Nolan movie! #ageless #birthdaygirl"

Other celebs who wished Dimple Kapadia

As Twinkle posted this photo, several other celebrities wrote in her comments wishing her on her birthday. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor Dia Mirza called her gorgeous and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous Lady!" Huma Qureshi had something on similar lines to say as she wrote "Happy Happy Bday to the most gorgeous of them all ❤️" Tahira Kashyap, too, was all hearts for the post. Apart from this, Dimple's admirers and fans filled Twinkle's comment section with messages that called her a stunner and beautiful.

Dimple Kapadia's ventures

Dimple Kapadia was a part of the Tenet cast as she made her Hollywood debut with the Christopher Nolan film. She starred alongside John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki who were also a part of the Tenet cast. Kapadia will be featuring the Ayan Mukherjee directorial Brahmastra which is in the post-production stage. The film was supposed to release on December 4, 2020, but the pandemic delayed it. Apart from this, she is also filming for Pathan directed by the Ta Ra Rum Pum director Siddharth Anand, and an untitled film directed by the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan.

