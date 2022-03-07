Twinkle Khanna Mourns Demise Of Her Dog Cleo; 'We Had 12 Wonderful Years With Her'

Actor Twinkle Khanna is known for her articulate captions describing some of the fondest memories with her kids and husband, actor Akshay Kumar, via social media. From decorating trees with dreamcatchers to experiencing the thrill to watching wildlife in close proximity, the actor has shared wonderful memories on her Instagram. However, in her latest post, Khanna shared a piece of sad news by informing her fans that her dog, Cleo, has passed away.

She penned a beautiful note for her pet and mourned her demise. Meanwhile, seasoned actor Akshay Kumar who is known for being a big animal lover is yet to share his tribute for their pet dog, Cleo.

Twinkle Khanna mourns demise of Cleo

Taking to her Instagram on March 7, the 47-year-old actor shared a throwback video where she is seen affectionately bushing her pet pooch. She also shared another video where Cleo is seen rolling on the floor and enjoying the fresh grass. Penning a heartfelt note, Khanna began, ''Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her,'' she added, ''I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does.''

Actor Amrita Arora shared her condolences to the actor by commenting heart emojis in the comment section while many fans empathized with Twinkle Khanna. One fan wrote, ''So sorry for your loss. They are adorable. can’t live without them once attatched to them. They become our life lines''

Earlier, the actor had dedicated a note to her pet pooch Cleo by writing, ''When I call out her name and she dashes towards me with a crow’s carcass in her mouth, I hold up her face wanting to reprimand her,'' she continued, ''But as I look into Cleo’s eyes, the colour of molasses and roasted cacao, it becomes clear, the reason why we unzip secret compartments of our heart in order to carefully tuck these creatures inside.''

The actor also expressed her thoughts on the pets' unconditional love for their humans by concluding, ''Dogs, with their paws, tails and snouts, remind us that we are never more human than when we, like them, love unconditionally.’