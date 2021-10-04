Twinkle Khanna 'obsessed' With Aarav's Jigsaw Puzzle Gift For Sister Nitara; See Video

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna, who is currently spending quality time with her children in the United Kingdom, never fails to showcase her adorable moments with Aarav and Nitara. Khanna is accompanying Akshay Kumar for the shoot of his upcoming film Cinderella. She recently took to her Instagram handle to showcase Aarav and her arduous efforts to solve a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle.

The pieces of the puzzle, which Twinkle revealed was a gift from Aarav for his sister Nitara, can be seen spread across the table as the duo makes an attempt to solve it. Embroiled in the process, Twinkle revealed that she is 'obsessed' despite the dining table and her hair being a 'bigger mess'.

Twinkle Khanna is 'obsessed' with Nitara's jigsaw puzzle

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, October 4, Twinkle uploaded a brief video showcasing the mother-son duo chart the intricacies of the puzzle from a map, in their attempt to ace it. Another photo showcased the semi-finished puzzle. For the caption, she wrote," He gets a 1000 piece Frida Kahlo jigsaw puzzle for his little sister but guess who can’t leave it alone! My hair is a mess, the dining table is a bigger mess but I am obsessed. #puzzled". Take a look.

The video comes shortly after Twinkle gave her followers a peek into her 'truly special' Sunday morning with Aarav. Aarav can be seen planting a kiss on Twinkle's forehead as she rests on his shoulder. Twinkle is clad in a black outfit, with golden hoops, while Aarav can be seen wearing a green sweater and a black coat. "Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together," she wrote.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle and Nitara had flown to London in August for the actor's upcoming project. However, they returned back to India after Akshay's mother, Aruna Bhatia was hospitalized. She passed away a few days after her health was deteriorating. On the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re and Ram Setu in his pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TWINKLE KHANNA)