Twinkle Khanna On Argument With Director Who Told Her To Do A Mandakini; 'it Was Horrible'

Twinkle Khanna has delivered many commercial hits during her stint in the Film Industry, ranging from Baadshah to Jodi No 1, among others. Also known as Mrs Funnybones, the actor recently opened up about her share of altercations and struggles working with various directors. In a recent conversation with veteran legend Waheeda Rehman, which was released on Tweak India's YouTube channel, Twinkle recalled her unpleasant moment with a director who told her to 'do a Mandakini’ for a rain sequence.

Twinkle, who appeared in a rain song in the Dharmesh Darshan directorial Mela, threw light on the horrible experience, adding that the director never worked with her, or spoke to her after the encounter. Akshay Kumar's wife has also penned books like MrsFunnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which went on to become the best selling novels in the respective years of their release.

Twinkle Khanna recalls an unpleasant moment with director

Engaged in a conversation with Waheeda Rehman, who also mentioned her mistreatment in the hands of director Raj Khosla on a film, Twinkle started talking about how 'something similar' happened to her. Calling it 'more graphic' as compared to the veteran's story, Twinkle added that she was wearing a white kurta to begin filming the 'quintessential rain song'. She mentioned that the director came wearing a shawl wrapped around in Guru Dutt's style, and asked her 'If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?'.

To this, Twinkle responded by saying 'no' as well as told him that he was no Raj Kapoor. What went down further was the director not talking to her or repeating her in any film again. 'It was horrible', she exclaimed and iterated that one should stand their ground. Twinkle was seen in a rain sequence in Dharmesh Darshan's 2000 flick Mela. The film's director was famous for wearing shawls.

Twinkle Khanna, who moved away from films a while back, is the daughter of late Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna and famous actor Dimple Kapadia. She left the industry after her marriage to Akshay Kumar in 2001. The duo is now parents to son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @TWINKLE KHANNA