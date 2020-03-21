Twinkle Khanna On Her Daughter Nitara's Adorable Antics: ''Given Up''

Most Bollywood celebrities are self-isolating and spending their time indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Author and columnist Twinkle Khanna is also trying to complete her latest book in this period of self quarantining. She has been sharing her woes on social media and this time it has gone a notch higher.

Twinkle Khanna’s woes amid self-quarantine

Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to share with fans about how she is surviving the self-quarantine period with her family. In the video that she posted, her daughter Nitara is seen trying to get her slipper after she tossed it into the lighting duct. She hilariously also said that she has now “given up” on Nitara.

The Mela actor further explained her troubles in the caption, “I don’t know how other mothers are coping, but I have given up! My little one has ‘accidentally’ managed to toss her slipper into the lighting duct. Clearly, you don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit”.

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s post here:

In an earlier post on social media, Twinkle Khanna revealed how she is trying to put all her focus on completing her new book. She even added that she has asked her husband to keep her daughter Nitara busy while she completes her work.

The picture that she shared has Akshay Kumar trying to play with her daughter in the backyard. She also added that she has not been able to be productive, all thanks to the chatter between the father-daughter duo.

