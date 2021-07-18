Twinkle Khanna Pays Homage To Father Rajesh Khanna On His Ninth Death Anniversary

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Thursday to pay homage to her late father, actor Rajesh Khanna on his ninth death anniversary. The actor passed away in the year 2012, aged 69 after a prolonged period of illness.

Twinkle Khanna shared some behind-the-scenes moments of her father from the shoot of his superhit song Suno Kaho Kaha Suna. She also captioned the post with emotional lines for her father.

She captioned, "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on."

Tribute paid by fans on Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary

Many social media users paid tribute to the late veteran actor by commenting on Twinkle Khanna's post. One user commented that Rajesh Khanna has his whole heart and his daughter has his charm. While another user said that Rajesh ruled the hearts of many people and no one has got superstardom like him in the industry.

More about Rajesh Khanna

The actor is often called the 'first superstar' of India with a record of giving 15 solo films from 1969 to 1971 which were all hits, and his record is unbroken to date.

He was the highest-paid Indian actor during the 1970s. Khanna had secured the All-India Critics Association (AICA) Award for Best Actor Awards seven times, four of Bengal Film Journalists' Association for Best Actor in Hindi, and three Filmfare Awards for Best Actor. After his death, he was also honored with the Padma Bhushan. In 2005, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actor’s debut film Aakhri Khat in 1996 was the first-ever official Oscar entry from India in 1967.

The actor was a part of 127 films as the lead protagonist and 82 of those films were critically acclaimed with a 4 out of 5-star rating in reviews by various newspapers. The actor only did 22 films with an ensemble cast, throughout his career.

The then Prime Minister of India - Manmohan Singh - went on to honour the actor with a stamp and statue in his likeness, and a road was renamed after him, post the actor passed away in the year 2012.

Rajesh Khanna is considered one of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars. He has appeared in a number of commercially successful films throughout the 70s and 80s. His most popular works are Anand, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Do Raste, and many more. Even nine years after his death, the actor still has a massive fan-following across the country.

(IMAGE :TWINKLEKHANNA-INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.