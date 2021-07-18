Twinkle Khanna Pays Homage To Father Rajesh Khanna On His Ninth Death Anniversary

Quick links:
TWINKLEKHANNA-INSTAGRAM
Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Thursday to pay homage to her late father, actor Rajesh Khanna on his ninth death anniversary. The actor passed away in the year 2012, aged 69 after a prolonged period of illness.
Twinkle Khanna shared some behind-the-scenes moments of her father from the shoot of his superhit song Suno Kaho Kaha Suna. She also captioned the post with emotional lines for her father.
She captioned, "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on."
Many social media users paid tribute to the late veteran actor by commenting on Twinkle Khanna's post. One user commented that Rajesh Khanna has his whole heart and his daughter has his charm. While another user said that Rajesh ruled the hearts of many people and no one has got superstardom like him in the industry.
Rajesh Khanna is considered one of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars. He has appeared in a number of commercially successful films throughout the 70s and 80s. His most popular works are Anand, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Do Raste, and many more. Even nine years after his death, the actor still has a massive fan-following across the country.
