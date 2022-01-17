Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday, January 17, 2022. The couple has often penned how they have been by each other's side through thick and thin and are also each other's support system. However, in a special anniversary post, Twinkle Khanna recently shared something new about their relationship and also gave away some couple goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna recently shared an adorable photo with Akshay Kumar. In the picture, the couple were seen sitting in a restaurant. While Twinkle Khanna wore a warm brown coloured sweater with blue pants, Akshay Kumar donned a mustard coloured hoodie with track pants. The couple seemed to be having a conversation as they smiled at each other.

Twinkle Khanna celebrates '21 years of laughter' with Akshay Kumar

Sharing the photo, Twinkle Khanna mentioned how she and Akshay Kumar are very different and yet they have a strong bond. The former actor revealed the same by revealing a brief chat that she had with her actor husband on their special day. She wrote, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’" She further added a hashtag and called their marriage, "21 years of laughter." The couple received warm wishes from their fans and industry friends. Director Abhishek Kapoor first laughed at the hilarious caption and then wrote, "Happy anniversary U2."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's love story

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001. The couple reportedly first met during a shoot for a magazine when Akshay immediately developed a crush for his future wife. However, it was during the shoot of their film International Khiladi, when they fell in love with each other. After dating for a few years, the couple decided to tie the knot. They are now parents to two children - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna