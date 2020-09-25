Twinkle Khanna Recommends Sophie Ward Book, Calls It 'masterpiece'

Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram to share an update on what she has been reading for the last few days. She recommended the book Love and Other Thought Experiments while throwing some light on the nature and narrative of the book. Her followers have thanked her in the comments section as they are always eager to try out her book recommendations.

Twinkle Khanna’s book recommendations

Author Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to share a picture of the book Love and Other Thought Experiments by Sophie Ward. In the picture, she has set the book aesthetically to match it well with the background. The book has been kept on a marble surface, which creates a contrast and makes the bright blue cover page stand out with an appealing effect. A few colour pencils have been placed on the left side to add some vibrancy to the click. A creative drawing, supposedly made by her daughter Nitara, is also visible in the photograph posted.

In the caption for the post, Twinkle Khanna has started off by speaking about another book that she had been reading since the last few days. Without revealing the name of that book, she has tried explaining how unimpressed she was with it. She is of the stance that it left her slightly underwhelmed as she had high expectations from it.

In the next segment of the caption, Twinkle Khanna has spoken about the book in the picture, Love and Other Thought Experiments. She has called the book a masterpiece while speaking about the most unique elements in the Sophie Ward book. She has mentioned that this book is like a partner who doesn’t believe you. She has also added that the narrative has multiple thought experiments that keep the reader hooked throughout. Twinkle Khanna has added that the book is the right blend of philosophy, speculative fiction, love, and loss. Have a look at the post on Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Twinkle Khanna’s fans have stated how they are always waiting for book recommendations from her. A few people have also expressed curiosity over her last read as she was not very pleased with it. Have a look at a bunch of comments on the post here.

