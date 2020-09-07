Twinkle Khanna Recommends Ottessa Moshfegh, Posts Details About 'Death In Her Hands'

Writer Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram to give out a few book recommendations to her followers. She posted a picture of the book that she is currently reading while speaking about author Ottessa Moshfegh and her books Eileen and My Year of Rest and Relaxation. The recommendations are being supported by her fans as well who agree with her thesis in the comments section of the post.

Twinkle Khanna’s current read

Author Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a picture of the book, Death in her Hands, which was accompanied by a cup of green tea. A bright ray of sunlight can also be seen falling on the cup as the picture was being clicked. Through the picture, Twinkle Khanna mentioned that she finds the book quite intriguing due to the dark mysteries that it carries.

In the caption for the post, Twinkle Khanna made an attempt to explain why she recommends Ottessa Moshfegh’s books. In the detailed paragraph, she started off by stating that this is her third book by the author and she found all of them interesting in different ways. She also added that the current book that she is reading, Death by her Hands, has an explosive start and she finds the writing clever and distinctive, which seems to be the author’s general style.

Twinkle Khanna added that Ottessa Moshfegh’s books have a certain ambiguity around the principles and morals mentioned in them. She also stated that the protagonists of her books are not very likable in general but they make readers root for them even in uncertainty. Twinkle Khanna recommended Ottessa Moshfegh and asked people to start with her book Eileen. Have a look at the picture with details here.

In the comments section of the post, people have taken up Twinkle Khanna’s suggestion and have spoken about reading the book right away. A few people have also mentioned that the cover and description look great and hence they will be going for it. Have a look at a bunch of comments here.

