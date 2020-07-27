Twinkle Khanna Relives A Childhood Memory As She Tries Her Hand At Embroidery

Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself productively spending her Sunday. In the video posted, she can be seen trying her hand at embroidery which was taught to her as a child. The video has been receiving a lot of love from her followers as they are impressed with the varied talents that the artist possesses.

Twinkle Khanna’s embroidery skills

Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a fun video and a picture of the artwork that she created using multi-coloured threads. In the video posted, seen can be seen carefully using an embroidery ring frame to create a human figure with colourful flowers in place of hair. The figure can also be seen with a natural unibrow and some red lipstick. The piece is artistic and is being loved by her fans as they have mentioned it in the comments section of the post.

In the caption for the post, Twinkle Khanna has recollected how they learnt to paint, sew and knit during their stay at their grandmother’s house. She has mentioned how she is trying her hand at embroidery after close to twenty years. She has also mentioned that she is trying hard to get it right even though she has been struggling a bit. Twinkle Khanna has written how she can actually hear her grandmother’s voice in her head, which is asking her to not do an untidy job.

Read Sonam Kapoor Or Twinkle Khanna: Who Looked Better In Fringe Detailed Saree?

Also read 'Get Your Own': Twinkle Khanna Calls Out Akshay Kumar For 'robbing' Her 'floral' Mask

Twinkle Khanna also posted the same picture on her Twitter handle while speaking about why she had a good time reviving her skills. She was of the opinion that working on the piece was quite calming for her. She has written that the moving hands are currently working towards small accomplishments instead of focusing on the big things that cannot be tackled at the moment. Her followers can also be seen agreeing in the comment section as they have been posting pictures of their talent.

It’s also calming.The moving hands, working towards a small accomplishment instead of focusing on all the big things that can’t be tackled right now. pic.twitter.com/IBK4mqG84n — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 26, 2020

Read Twinkle Khanna Shares Adorable Anecdote About Her Tired Pet Dog Alex

Also read Twinkle Khanna Shares Unseen Picture Of Father Rajesh Khanna On His Death Anniversary

Image Courtesy: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.