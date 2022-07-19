Twinkle Khanna Remembers Dad Rajesh Khanna On 10th Death Anniversary; 'He Is Still Here'

Late star Rajesh Khanna, who was known for his impeccable acting craft, and delivered some of the most iconic Bollywood films, passed away on July 18, 2012, after battling cancer. The late legendary star who was also fondly called 'Kaka' by his fans and friends from the industry, gave 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71, which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films.

On Monday, July 18, the day that marked his 10th death anniversary, his daughter Twinkle Khanna looked back at the memories with her father with a golden picture. The Aanand star had a lovely relationship with his daughter, Twinkle Khanna, and it's fascinating to note that they both shared the same birthday.

Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on death anniversary

To mark the occasion, the actor-turned-author shared a monochrome throwback picture with her late father on Instagram while expressing her feelings for him and stating that she misses him each day. In the throwback picture, the Mela actor can be seen dressed in a salwar kameez while hugging father Rajesh from behind. On the other hand, the Haathi Mere Saathi actor was seen dressed in a white shirt. Sharing the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note as she remembered him on his death anniversary. It read, “10 years. He is still here. In all our hearts.”

After the star shared the picture, her friends from the industry were quick to pour in their hearts for the post and wrote he will always be there alive in the hearts of all.

Rajesh Khanna made his debut with the film Aakhri Raat in the year 1966. It went on to become India’s first official entry for the Oscars. Some of the actor's hit films include Some of his most liked films are Ittefaq (1969), Aradhana (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), Kati Patang (1971), Anand (1971), Amar Prem (1972), Bawarchi (1972), Dushman (1972), Namak Haraam (1973), Prem Nagar (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and many more.

Twinkle who shares her birthday with her late father posted another throwback picture in December on his birth anniversary. "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever (sic)," she wrote alongside the picture then which showed a young twinkle with Rajesh.

IMAGE: Instagram/TwinkleKhanna