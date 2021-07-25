Twinkle Khanna Reminisces About Her Childhood: Shares Photo With Late Aunt Simple Kapadia

Former actor and one of the best-selling authors of India, Twinkle Khanna, often treats her fans with her winsome words woven into splendid sentences. Twinkle recently went down her memory lane and shared an unseen photo of herself with her late aunt Simple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna. She penned a heartfelt note filled with nostalgia along with the photo.

Twinkle Khanna shares an unseen photo with her sister and late aunt

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen photo of herself with her late aunt Simple Kapadia, which also features her younger sister Rinke Khanna. In the black and white photo, Twinkle and Rinke can be seen posing with Simple Kapadia at a place that looks somewhere outdoor. In the photo, Twinkle and Rinke can be seen wearing collared t-shirts with their hair parted in two braids. Their aunt and late actor Simple Kapadia also wore a t-shirt with track pants. Her hair is untied while a pair of sunglasses rested on her head.

Twinkle Khanna in the caption, took a piece from one of the recent columns that she wrote while reminiscing about a cigarette-shaped candy from her childhood. In her column, Twinkle Khanna has mentioned how her sister had shared with her this childhood photo that she has now posted. In the caption, the author wrote, "Nostalgia is akin to the red and white Phantom cigarettes of our childhood. Like all sugary treats, it may prove detrimental as a daily habit, but it could provide occasional respite. A way of transporting ourselves to a time when we felt loved and safe, and sometimes, oh so cool, as we inhaled the minty smell of a candy stick held between our lips. Nostalgia reminds us of not just how we lived, but what it was like to thrive.”.

Several B-town celebrities praised Khanna for her written piece. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "What a wonderful piece! I was reminded of the citra days❤️". On the other hand, Farah Ali Khan commented, "Omg Tina. I remember you like that. ❤️❤️❤️". Huma Qureshi joked with Twinkle Khanna and wrote, "Why do u look like Aarav with pigtails ? 😂❤️".

Reminiscing Simple Kapadia

Simple Kapadia was the younger sister of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. She made her Bollywood debut with 1977's Anurodh opposite late actor Rajesh Khanna. She then worked in several films, including Pyaar Ke Do pal, Shakka, Dulha Bikta Hai, Chakravyuh, and Ahsaas. She breathed her last in 2009 after a long battle with cancer.

