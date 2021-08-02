Twinkle Khanna Reminisces About School Days; Shares Throwback Pic With 'funny Haircuts'

Former actor and one of the best-selling authors of India, Twinkle Khanna took a walk down the memory lane as she shared a picture from her school days. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Monday where she can be seen standing behind the teacher in a group photo. The actor joked about the funny 'haircuts' back in the day but got nostalgic about treading down 'the best days' of her life.'. The author's post comes in lieu of raising awareness and ensuring that girls don't drop out of schools in India due to the pandemic.

Twinkle shares childhood photo sporting 'funny haircut'

The actor turned author, took to her Instagram account as she came together with Save The Children, India, an NGO working for the welfare of children to talk about girls dropping out of schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The author also tagged fellow actors Sonali Bendre and Huma Qureshi in the post to join her in this initiative to raise awareness.

Along with a throwback picture from her school days, the actor's caption read "I definitely don’t miss those funny haircuts but I do recall my years at New Era with a deep wistfulness. I would say that those were clearly as the cliche goes, the best days of my life," she wrote adding, "The pandemic though, will perhaps deprive 10 million Indian girls of the best days of their lives with the risk of them never returning to school. Join @savethechildren_india in their efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls.".

Twinkle, who often shares her childhood images with her followers had uploaded the same picture back in 2019 to advocate the cause of education for girls. She mocked her own hairstyle in the picture, stating “Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman,”. Interestingly, her hairstyle was picked up by her fans as she uploaded the picture recently. Netizens pointed out that Twinkle looks like her son Aarav in the particular image.

Twinkle shares an unseen photo with her aunt, sister

Twinkle Khanna also trickled down her memories recently, as she shared an unseen photo of herself with her late aunt Simple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna. She penned a heartfelt note filled with nostalgia along with the photo. "Nostalgia is akin to the red and white Phantom cigarettes of our childhood. Like all sugary treats, it may prove detrimental as a daily habit, but it could provide occasional respite. A way of transporting ourselves to a time when we felt loved and safe, and sometimes, oh so cool, as we inhaled the minty smell of a candy stick held between our lips. Nostalgia reminds us of not just how we lived, but what it was like to thrive.”, her caption read.

