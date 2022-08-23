Actor turned writer Twinkle Khanna recently made some interesting revelations about how she funded her children’s education from her savings and mentioned how she has saved enough to enrol herself in a Master's course. Twinkle Khanna, who made her debut in 1995 with the film Barsaat and decided to quit acting after appearing in only a couple of movies, talked about the significance of being financially independent while recalling the time she received her first salary.

On Twinkle Khanna’s channel Tweak India, the actor-turned-writer went down memory lane and revealed that she received her first salary when she was 17 and that it was enough to buy laddoos (sweets). Stating further, she mentioned that she put down her first significant pay cheque to buy a car and wondered whether that model was still in the market.

“It was enough to buy laddoos, I think. But I do remember my first significant paycheque and I put it down to buy a car, a silver Opel. I don’t even know if they make that car anymore,” she said.

Furthermore, Twinkle Khanna revealed that she recently took a Master's course with the money she saved for her daughter’s college and added that she always wanted to be the one paying for her kids' education and not just feed them food.

“So I’m using, what would have been my daughter's college fund, to fund myself. I’ve always made sure that I’m the one paying for their education. I want them to say that my mother paid for my education, and not just fed me aloo parathas, she added.

She also mentioned that she doesn’t spend money on anything while revealing how her family teases her for the same. She stated, "I live way below my means. I don’t spend money on anything. My family teases me and asks why am I working, if I am not spending on anything.”

As Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan recently hit the screens, Twinkle Khanna mentioned how she thoroughly enjoyed the movie and lauded Aanand L Rai for skillfully building the story.

She wrote, "Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large…”

