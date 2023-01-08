Twinkle Khanna Riding In Autorickshaw With Daughter Nitara; 'Some Things Don't Change'

Twinkle Khanna was recently spotted with her daughter Nitara in Mumbai's Juhu. The mother-daughter duo for a change were not seen travelling in a luxurious car but autorickshaw. The video of them riding in an auto has gone viral.

From the viral video, it seems like Twinkle and Nitara were out shopping and opted for an auto ride. In the video, Twinkle and Nitara with a few shopping bags can be seen boarding the auto and asking the driver to leave.

Soon after the video was uploaded on social media, netizens flooded the video's comment section with their opinions. One of them wrote, "Gud for their kids to live normal also." While another comment read, "Why do they travel by auto when they have many cars parked at home."

Check out the video here:

'Some things don't change'

Twinkle, who is now an author, too shared a video of her autorickshaw ride on her Instagram handle with the text, "Some things don't change. As a teenager, my friends used to call me 'Rickshaw Rani' and I guess old habits die hard."

She also wrote a long caption for her post. It read: "Now you know why my first book had a rickshaw on the cover. I recall one ride where I began the journey by asking, Bhaisaab, how many years have you been driving this auto?” The diminutive driver replied, “Memsaab one year now, before I do embroidery work. I didn’t like... but good money. Saved and bought seven gold biscuits, all gone in daughter’s marriage now. But, I still have one gold biscuit left at home so god is kind.”

She added, "While getting off the rickshaw I gave him some kind advice, “Don’t tell anyone about the gold biscuit bhaisaab! One never knows what kind of people are out there. Someone may murder you.” He blinked rather manically and in a hackneyed manner replied, “Ma ka doodh piya hai, let someone try, I will cut his throat.” Which was all well and good, Bollywood influences and all I thought, till he pulled out a butcher’s knife from under his seat and said, “See this!”

"Today, there were no knives and this turned out to be an unexpected but great end to my last day in town as the little one and I giggled all the way back home," Twinkle concluded her caption.

Check out her post here:

Nitara is the youngest daughter of actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The couple are also parents to son Aarav Kumar. Twinkle tied the knot with Akshay Kumar in 2001. She quit her acting career after marriage.

Twinkle recently celebrated her 48th birthday

The former actor, on December 29, celebrated her 48th birthday with family and friends and shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle.

Check out her post here:

Twinkle's husband and actor Akshay Kumar too shared a hilarious birthday post for his wife on his Instagram handle.

Check out his post here:

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Twinkle shares her birthday with her father. She is the author of 'Mrs Funnybones' (2015), 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' (2016) and 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' (2018).