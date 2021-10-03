Twinkle Khanna Shares A Glimpse Of 'truly Special' Sunday With Son Aarav; See Pic

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Instagram account to give her fans and followers a glimpse into what her Sunday looks like. She had recently accompanied Akshay Kumar to London for a shoot and was super excited to spend the day with her son, Aarav, who is currently studying there. The picture features Aarav kissing his mom on her forehead as she smiles with her eyes shut.

Here's how Twinkle Khanna spent her Sunday

Twinkle Khanna headed to her Instagram account to give her followers a sneak peek into how she spent her Sunday. She uploaded a picture of herself and her son and mentioned that Sunday morning is 'truly special'. In her caption, she also mentioned that Aarav left his 'beloved campus' for a while to enjoy breakfast with her. She wrote, "Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries"

In the picture, Twinkle can be seen in a black outfit, which she paired with gold hoops and pink lipstick. Aarav on the other hand wore a green sweater and a black coat, which he accompanied with a pearl neckpiece.

See Twinkle Khanna and Aarav's picture here

In a recent conversation with Infosys Foundation for Tweak India, Twinkle spoke about how she taught her son the importance of giving back. She told him that when one is born with a silver spoon in their mouth, it is their responsibility to use it. She mentioned that even if it's a plastic spoon, it is one's responsibility to fill it up with porridge and give it to someone who is less fortunate. She also mentioned that she has seen her son looking at life 'differently’ and that he has realized that he can put his 'privilege to good use'

Akshay and Twinkle also have another child, Nitara, who recently turned a year older. On the occasion, Twinkle penned down an adorable note for her daughter. She also posted a picture that appeared to be taken as a party, as Nitara can be seen with a party hat on her head as her mom plants a kiss on her forehead. She wrote, "Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life."

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna