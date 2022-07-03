Twinkle Khanna Shares Adorable Video Of Akshay Kumar And Nitara As She 'hums A Happy Song'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the industry. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his third film in 2022 and also has a long list of films in the pipeline. However, despite his busy schedule, Akshay Kumar never fails to spend quality time with his family. The actor was recently seen taking a stroll with his daughter Nitara in Twinkle Khanna's Instagram stories.

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her daily life and her family. Taking to her Instagram stories, Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable video of Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara taking walking on a street with lush green trees on the side. While Nitara rode her scooter, Akshay Kumar could be seen walking by her side. Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna added the song Cover Me In Sunshine by Pink and wrote, "WATCHING THEM TOGETHER MAKES MY HEART HUM A HAPPY SONG. (sic)" Take a look.

Akshay Kumar and Nitara's annual tradition

Twinkle Khanna often captures Akshay Kumar and Nitara's happy father-daughter moments. On the occasion of Father's Day, Twinkle Khanna shared a cute video of Akshay Kumar and Nitara's tradition of picking some fruits. In the clip, the Raksha Bandhan star could be seen donning a white and red striped night suit as he helped Nitara in collecting some fruits by holding a tree's branches. Sharing the video, the author mentioned how the father-daughter duo does the same every year and revealed that they wait for days to pick the ripe fruits.

In the caption, she wrote, "The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time." She further added, "They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines. Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads."

Concluding her note, the author wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K."

(Image: @twinklerkhanna/@akshaykumar/Instagram)