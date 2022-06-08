Twinkle Khanna Shares Cute Throwback Picture To Wish 'birthday Girl' Dimple Kapadia

Veteran Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia is one among the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. The actor, who debuted in Bollywood with 1973's romance musical Bobby, has been entertaining fans with her impeccable acting for nearly five decades. The actor has not only worked in Bollywood but, has also added an international feather to her career's hat. The actor is currently celebrating her 65th birthday today and her fans are showering her with love. However, the sweetest birthday wish came from her daughter Twinkle Khanna who wished her with a throwback photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna recently shared a throwback picture with her mom, Dimple Kapadia, and sister Rinke Khanna. In the photo, a young Twinkle Khanna could be seen laughing while resting her head on her mom's shoulder. Rinke Khanna could be seen wearing a shirt as she sat in Dimple Kapadia's lap. Sharing the photo, Twinkle Khanna penned a sweet note for her mom and wrote, "The birthday girl’s heart is even more beautiful than her face. Happy Birthday Mom!".

Many Bollywood celebrities reacted to the photo and wished the actor a happy birthday. Namrata Shirodkar, who shared the screen space with Twinkle Khanna in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, wrote, "happy happy birthday to the most beautiful woman I know." Tahira Kashyap reacted with a red heart emoji, while Tisca Chopra commented, "I can vouch for that!"

Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of Nitara and Dimple Kapadia's bond

Twinkle Khanna often shares glimpses of her and her daughter Nitara's bond with Dimple Kapadia. Earlier this year, the actor shared a video of the Tenet star and Nitara bonding over a walk in a garden. Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna mentioned how Nitara and her mom are the two most important women in her life and wrote, "The two most important women in my life are walking together with an ease that I envy." "With grandmothers and granddaughters, the generational gap is wide enough so that both can stretch out their arms without smacking the other in the face," she added. Concluding her note, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Nanis are simply the best though, aren’t they?"

Image: Twitter/@FilmyGlamour