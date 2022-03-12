Twinkle Khanna Shares Glimpse Of Morning Drive, Unplanned Stop With Akshay Kumar; See Pic

Akshay Kumar is not only known for his acting skills but also for his humble nature and simplicity. The actor leads a simple lifestyle and never fails to win the hearts of his fans. During his Saturday morning drive with wife Twinkle Khanna, the Bachchhan Paanddey star recently stopped for a coconut water break on the streets of Mumbai.

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a glimpse into Akshay Kumar's Saturday morning. Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on Instagram, in which Akshay Kumar could be seen buying coconut from a street vendor. The actor looked dapper in a maroon t-shirt and black shorts.

He also wore a facemask amid the ongoing pandemic. Sharing the photo, Twinkle Khanna revealed she and Akshay Kumar went for a drive in the morning and made an unplanned stop.

She wrote, "Saturday mornings with empty roads, short drives and unplanned stops."

Akshay Kumar's fans were delighted to see him on the streets of Mumbai as they showered him with love. A fan also called the vendor lucky as he got to meet Akshay Kumar in person. The fan wrote, "Lucky Narialwala !!..He got to see Mr Akshay Kumar.."

Twinkle Khanna often shares glimpses of her daily life with Akshay Kumar. The couple has been married for over 21 years now and have two children - Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay Kumar on work front

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The film is all set to release on March 18 and also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and follows the story of a gangster who aspires to become an actor. Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist, who wishes to become a director.

Akshay Kumar has several films lined up in his kitty. The actor is all set to star in the upcoming movie Prithviraj, which will introduce former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Akshay Kumar will soon start filming Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Apart from these, the actor has RamSetu, Cindrella, Gorkha, OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline.

