Twinkle Khanna Shares Her 'old Fashioned' View On Modern Love; Here's What She Said

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna recently penned a thoughtful note on ‘Modern Love’ and mentioned how it was different for everyone. The author of Mrs Funnybones took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of herself in which she can be seen holding a white cup in one hand while speaking to someone on the phone.

She shared her idea of modern love in the caption and asked her fans to share their thoughts on the topic. Several of her fans said that they too had an old-fashioned view of modern love while others described it as being ‘unconditional.’

Twinkle Khanna on 'Modern Love'

Khanna talked about how 'Modern Love' was different for everyone and added that for some it's the love they share with their childhood friend while for others it's a stranger they locked eyes with on a train, for others still it could be for a car that reminds them of a thousand memories.

She then discussed her idea of modern love and mentioned that she was rather ‘old-fashioned’ in her view. She said, “German philosopher Erich Fromm said that love is an art. If we want to learn how to love we must proceed in the same way like we want to learn any other art, say music or painting. Most of us though, see love as an acquisition rather than an art. We treat love like a new phone. We gaze at it reverently as we take it out from the box and gently cradle in our hands.”

Explaining her view further, Khanna said, “The first time it falls, there is an anguished gasp. We snatch it up from the ground, meticulously examine it for small scuffs, and carefully put it back in our pockets. Soon, we begin tossing it around nonchalantly, unperturbed by tumbles. One day, we look at the scratches and dents, and murmur to ourselves, ‘Perhaps it’s time to get a new one again.’” She concluded her view of modern love by saying that, to her, it meant treating love, not quite like one’s phones but the apps they download in it. She then asked her fans to share their views on modern love in the comments section.

Many fans reacted to Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post and showered heart emojis and shared their views on modern love. A fan said, "Love whether mod or old, has been and will be same forever. It's togetherness, friendship like no other, and the 3 pillars of trust, understanding and respect. It's commitment even if some qualities are missing in your partner (sic)," while another wrote, "Modern love should be unconditional." Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post.

(Image: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)