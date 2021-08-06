Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Productivity Hack, Reveals How She Gets Her Work Done

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna shares a massive following of over 6 million on Instagram. The actor often shares several pieces of her writings coupled with some photos. She recently shared her productivity hack with her followers with a short attention span. Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's Pomodoro technique.

Twinkle Khanna's productivity hack

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a reel in which she shared her productivity hack with her followers. In the video, Twinkle Khanna introduced her followers to a technique named Pomodoro, which is used to focus on work and getting it done without distractions. Twinkle shared how Pomodoro, in her view, is the most effective way to get work done. The actor shared how a person can set a timer for 25 minutes and work straight for the time. The actor then suggested taking a five-minute break to do a variety of things. She then asked her followers to get back to work for another 25 minutes and repeat the cycle at least four times. At last, the actor asked her fans to try the technique and said, "try Pomodoro yourself".

The caption of the video read, "A productivity hack that ensures you get a lot of work done in a short amount of time. Here’s the Pomodoro. Drop a ❤️ in the comments below if you want to give this hack a try. #tweakindia #workfromhome #productivityhack". Several fans of the actor agreed with her and said the technique works. An Instagram user wrote, "Using Pomodoro from some time. But a tweaked version❤️. All thanks to my son, who introduced this technique to me. It works ❤️❤️".

Twinkle Khanna shares her daughter's favourite book to read

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are parents to two children, Nitara and Aarav. The Baadshah actor recently shared her daughter's favourite book and revealed how children learn the practice of reading. She wrote, "A child’s bookshelf. The passport that lets her travel across distant lands. A kaleidoscope that she turns to see converging patterns. Stacks of yellowing pages that she folds and tucks away inside her head.". She further wrote, "One more thing. It doesn’t matter what our children read as long as they start loving the idea of reading. My little one is currently obsessed with The Naughtiest Unicorn and every week or so we order one more from the series.".

IMAGE: TWINKLE KHANNA'S FACEBOOK

