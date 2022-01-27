Twinkle Khanna Shares Pic Of Akshay Kumar In White Beard, Says He's 'ageing Like Whiskey'

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of the most beloved couples of B-Town. Known for being an avid social media user, the 47-year-old Twinkle Khanna does not shy away from flaunting her love for her husband and kids. This time, she provided a glimpse of her handsome husband sporting a white beard, and captioned the post, 'Ageing like whiskey in a charred wood barrel".

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle and dropped a flawless picture of her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. The Sooryavanshi actor looked dotting in a blue shirt and white coloured knee-length shorts. Akshay could be seen walking on the beach with one hand in his pocket. Twinkle captioned the picture, "Ageing like a whiskey in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?" This is not the first time that Twinkle is sharing pictures of Akshay, she has often shared photos from her vacation with Akshay and kids.

Twinkle Khanna compliments husband Akshay Kumar with an adorable post

Recently, on the couple's 21st wedding anniversary, Twinkle uploaded an adorable photograph with Akshay Kumar. The duo is seen enjoying their date in the picture. While Akshay wore a mustard coloured hoodie with black trousers, Twinkle donned a beige-coloured sweater with navy blue pants. She captioned the picture, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi Ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter (sic)".

Akshay, too, does not miss a chance to adore his lovely wife. On the same day (the couples' 21st wedding anniversary), Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Twinkle Khanna. The Atrangi Re actor captioned the picture, "Twenty-one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first ♥️ Happy Anniversary Tina 😘 #21YearsOfAdventure (sic)".

