Twinkle Khanna Shares The Book Series That Her 'little One' Is Currently Obsessed With

Twinkle Khanna is an author, as well as an avid book reader. The Mela actor often shares her recommendation via her Instagram handle. Twinkle has also shared that her daughter, Nitara, also enjoys reading books. Khanna recently took to her Instagram and shared a book series and wrote that her 'little one' was currently obsessed with the series.

Twinkle Khanna's daughter is currently obsessed with this book series-

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and shared that her daughter Nitara was currently obsessed with the book series titled The Naughtiest Unicorn by Pip Bird. She wrote "A child’s bookshelf. The passport that lets her travel across distant lands. A kaleidoscope that she turns to see converging patterns. Stacks of yellowing pages that she folds and tucks away inside her head.

One more thing. It doesn’t matter what our children read as long as they start loving the idea of reading. My little one is currently obsessed with The Naughtiest Unicorn and every week or so we order one more from the series."

Fans react to Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post

Fans related to Khanna's post and shared their favourite books in the comment section. One user complimented Khanna and wrote, "What a cool idea to educate child with fun 😍 ...❤️." While another user wrote "Very well said, advice taken. My son is 19months old and he has his own tiny bookshelf too."

Twinkle Khanna wishes her sister Rinke Khanna on her birthday

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to wish her sister Rinke Khanna on her birthday. Khanna shared a picture of her sister Rinke wearing a white dress and wrote "Happy birthday Rinkston! Here’s to someone who can make me laugh at the most sombre moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould because they don’t make sisters like you anymore. Since you eat cheese, unlike me, I thought I would slather some onto your birthday greeting as well:) #birthday girl." Twinkle and Rinke Khanna are the daughters of famous Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna shares childhood photo sporting 'funny haircut'

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram recently features an unseen throwback photo from her school days. The photo was a class photograph of Khanna while sharing the picture she wrote "definitely don’t miss those funny haircuts but I do recall my years at New Era with a deep wistfulness. I would say that those were clearly as the cliche goes, the best days of my life. "

