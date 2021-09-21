Twinkle Khanna Shares Workspace With Daughter As She Writes Her Book No. 4

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna knows her way with words. Whether it is a column in a newspaper or a digital blog, Twinkle Khanna weaves words into sentences in the most beautiful way. The 47-year-old has published three books till now and has hopped on to begin her fourth one.

Twinkle Khanna recently revealed she is working on her fourth book. The actor is the author of Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a funny photo of her using her daughter's paintbrush as a moustache. She wore a pink shirt and had her hair tied in a loose bun. Through the caption, the Badshaah actor wrote she shares a workspace with her daughter and enjoys it. She wrote, "A shared working space means I can goof around with her paintbrushes and create pretend moustaches while working on Book No 4. #workinprogress #writinglife". The actor-turned-author's fans showered her with love in the comment section.

Twinkle Khanna is an active social media user. She often shares her love for reading and writing with her millions of fans. The author not only writes but also keeps her fans updated about her current reads and favourite books. She recently wrote a piece about the book Brown Sugar by Avni Doshi. She mentioned why she found the book compelling and wrote, "Mothers who are far from Mother India and daughters who are bound by what they believe is mere duty. This novel, shortlisted for the Booker, is compelling painful. ‘I would be lying if I said my mother’s misery has never given me pleasure,’ states the first sentence and after catching you within this unyielding grip, it doesn’t let go even when you turn the last page.".

Twinkle Khanna's journey as an author

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. She made her acting debut in 1995 and bid goodbye to films in 2001. The actor tied the knot with Akshay Kumar in 2002 and has two children with him. Since then, she began several other ventures, including an interior design studio and a production company. In 2015, Twinkl published her first book Mrs. Funnybones which became a bestseller of the year. Her next, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, reflected the life of the man, who tried to break the taboo of using sanitary napkins in rural India. Akshay Kumar's film, Pad Man, was based on this book. Twinkle also served as the producer of the film. In 2018, Twinkle Khanna released her first novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which made her India's highest-selling woman author of that year.

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna