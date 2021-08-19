Twinkle Khanna Watches Akshay Kumar Starrer-Bell Bottom; THIS Is What She Had To Say

Twinkle Khanna and her husband, Akshay Kumar, jetted off to London ahead of the release of Bell Bottom. The couple, who recently completed their quarantine in the UK, went for the screening of Akshay's Bell Bottom. Twinkle Khanna, in her special way, said the film is a must-watch and called it better than taking a walk in the park.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar head to watch Bell Bottom

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Akshay Kumar. The couple posed on a London street. While Twinkle sported an off-white floral print outfit, Akshay donned a tropical print jacket. In the caption, the actor-turned-author said that they were heading to watch Akshay Kumar's latest film Bell Bottom. In the caption, she wrote, "Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K’s fabulous movie Bellbottom! #mustwatch.[sic]" Akshay Kumar reacted to Twinkle Khanna's photo in the comments and he shared how he feels when Twinkle approves his films. He wrote, "It feels like a walk in the park when she approves 😁#BellBottom is a #mustwatch, she said it, not me 😜. [sic]"

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar shared how he likes to impress his wife Twinkle with his stunts whenever she visits him on the sets of a film. He mentioned how Twinkle notices everything, and he wanted to do much more than the other actors while filming a jungle sequence for the film. Twinkle Khanna reshared Akshay Kumar's post and mentioned how she is scared to watch him perform his stunts. She also jokingly wrote she is much more impressed by seeing him in one piece after his action sequences. She wrote, "Haha! On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K ❤️ #Bellbottom.[sic]"

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom released today on August 19, 2021, in theatres across the country. The plot of the film revolves around the 1980s plane hijack during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from Akshay, the film also casts Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

