Twinkle Khanna Wishes A 'cheesy' Happy Birthday To Younger Sister Rinke Khanna; See Post

Mela actor Twinkle Khanna is known for her fond chemistry with her younger sister Rinke Khanna. Not shying away from flaunting their bond on the internet, Twinkle Khanna took to her social media to share a doting birthday wish as her sister celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 27. Like every sibling, the actor did not miss the opportunity to add her sarcasm and humour to the birthday message. Take a look at the special bond between actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughters.

Twinkle Khanna wishes Rinke Khanna

Taking to her Instagram, Twinkle shared a candid image of her younger sister to wish her on her birthday. Affectionately calling her 'Rikston', Twinkle wittily hinted at her sister being one of a kind in the caption. She wrote, "Happy birthday Rinkston! Here’s to someone who can make me laugh at the most somber moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould, because they don’t make sisters like you anymore. Since you eat cheese, unlike me, I thought I would slather some onto your birthday greeting as well:) #birthdaygirl."

Netizens' reaction to Twinkle Khanna's post

Netizens also took this opportunity to wish the actor's sister on her birthday. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh and actor Bobby Deol also dropped a birthday wish under the post. Some netizens appeared impressed with Twinkle's unique birthday wish as one fan wrote, "your writing is insanely refreshing."

Pic Credit: Twinkle Khanna IG

More on Twinkle and Rinke Khanna

This would not be the first time that the actor exhibited her love for her sister and family on social media. Recently, the 47-year-old actor shared a throwback monochrome picture with her sister with a nostalgic caption. She wrote, "Nostalgia is akin to the red and white Phantom cigarettes of our childhood. Like all sugary treats, it may prove detrimental as a daily habit, but it could provide occasional respite. A way of transporting ourselves to a time when we felt loved and safe, and sometimes, oh so cool, as we inhaled the minty smell of a candy-stick held between our lips."

In another post, she shared a glimpse into her vacation with Rinke Khanna. She also revealed that they met after a year and a half. Twinkle wrote, "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters." Twinkle Khanna is best known for her movies like Baadshah and Jaan while Rinke Khanna appeared in movies like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye.

IMAGE- PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.