Twinkle Khanna's Short Story 'Salaam Noni Appa' To Be Made Into Film By Sonal Debral

Former actor, producer, and bestselling author, Twinkle Khanna, has recently collaborated with two other big production houses for a new film. The movie is set to be an adaption of Twinkle Khanna's short story Salaam Noni Appa from her bestselling book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. As the collaboration took place today, Twinkle Khanna expressed her excitement by announcing the same on social media.

Twinkle Khanna recently announced that her production house, Mrs. Funnybones Movies, has joined hands with Applause Entertainment and Elipsis Entertainment for a movie adapted from her short story Salaam Noni Appa. The author shared a picture with Tanuj Garg of Elipsis Entertainment, Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, Atul Kasbekar, and debutant director Sonal Dabra. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "This movie is truly special because I am working with some incredibly talented friends like @tanuj.garg @sameern @atulkasbekar and it is being directed by leading adman @agracadabra."

Twinkle Khanna on her short story being made into a film

Twinkle Khanna also shared her official statement about the film via Instagram post. Talking about the short story, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book, loosely based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister, was first adapted into a lovely play. It's a surreal moment to join hands with Applause and Elipsis and see it turning into a movie, continuing to reach wider audiences, and leaping across multiple mediums."

She also mentioned how her grandmother got to watch the play on the short story and hoped she would be thrilled to know it is now being made into a film. She wrote, "I am fortunate that my Nani got to see it when it was turned into a play by @lilletedubeyofficial and I am certain she would have been chuffed to see it being turned into a movie as well."

Many Bollywood celebrities extended their support to the author for her new venture and sent her love. Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Twinkle Khanna, expressed her excitement to watch the film. She wrote, "Woohoo. can’t wait to watch!". Twinkle Khanna's fans also sent their best wishes for the movie.

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna