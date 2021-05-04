Twitter Has Revealed Why Kangana Ranaut's Account Has Been 'permanently Suspended'

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended on May 4, post her reaction to the West Bengal Assembly poll results and a lot of other tweets. According to a statement issued by the social media platform, the account repeatedly violated the Twitter policy of ‘Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour.’ The micro-blogging site stated that they stand clear about strict action being taken against ‘behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm’, which has been called out furiously online as Twitter is clearly inconsistent in its actions.

Twitter's statement on Kangana Ranaut's account suspension

"We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy & Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Apart from Twitter, the 34-year-old actress also issued a statement on the suspension and accused "white people" of 'feeling entitled to enslave a brown person’ Giving a sharp reply to the social media platform, Kangana stated that there are ‘many platforms she can use to raise her voice, including her own art in the form of cinema.’

Kangana Ranaut said, ” Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering..”

The Manikarnika actress’s tweets have often sparked debate and been criticised, while some have also attracted legal action. Nonetheless, duplicity at Twitter's end has been alleged.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is waiting for the release of her next film Thalaivi where she will be seen playing the role of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The release date of the film has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, she will also be seen in two other films, Dhaakad and the patriotic drama Tejas.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram/ Representtive Image)

