Actor Alia Bhatt is winning praises from across the world for her challenging yet iconic role as Gangubai Kathiawadi from the film of the same name. The film is doing great at the Box Office; collecting over Rs 50 crores so far. The story of the film revolves around Alia's character as the queen of the brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. Apart from Alia, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari in his Bollywood debut, Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, among others. Not only celebrities, but fans have also been lauding the film on social media.

Twitter user recalls his mother wearing same saree as Alia Bhatt

A Twitter user, who recalled his mother wearing the same saree in her 80s as Alia donned in the film, stated, "That's my mother on the right Rekhabai." Almost same na, white saree, red bindi, bangles, qamar mein kassa pallu, dancing in 80s Kamathipura kotha district, Bombay, separated from #GangubaiKathiawadi by a few decades, but twinning by fate that unites them," he stated.

That's my mother on the right Rekhabai. Almost same na, white saree, red bindi, bangles, qamar mein kassa pallu, dancing in 80s Kamathipura kotha district, Bombay, separated from #GangubaiKathiawadi by a few decades, but twinning by fate that unites them.❤️ pic.twitter.com/PAq8sSzhru — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) February 26, 2022

The picture shared by the user sees her mother donning a similar white-coloured saree as Alia is wearing in the film. He further shared a picture of his mother from the hospital and wrote, "Mother is still in the hospital in Calcutta, being treated for her multiple ailments." The Twitter user further wrote, "She will be discharged tomorrow. I didn't tell her I saw #GangubaiKathiawadi and loved it. It will be a whole new experience seeing it with her soon. In sha allah."

Mother is still in the hospital in Calcutta, being treated for her multiple ailments. She will be discharged tomorrow. I didn't tell her I saw #GangubaiKathiawadi and loved it. It will be a whole new experience seeing it with her soon. In sha allah. — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) February 26, 2022

Praising Alia for her role, the Twitter user with acount name Manish Gaekwad stated, "Request you, folks, don't diss Alia please, respect. If @SrBachchan is the GOAT for you, say like in Agneepath, Alia carries the same whites, the kohl, the beedi, the foot on the table, the swag."

Alia steps out for promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi post film's release

Alia was, in the day, spotted wearing a white floral saree as she was promoting her latest released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. A video that surfaced on social media features Alia in a white saree as she treated the paparazzi with the pictures. The saree was paired with a similar floral blouse with Bhatt choosing to keep everything minimalistic with a sleek bun and golden yet huge jhumkas.

