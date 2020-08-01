On Tape: Two Ambulances At Sushant's Residence Contradicts Sandip Ssingh's Version

In a massive development, Republic TV on Saturday revealed how there were two ambulances at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on June 14. The videos of the two ambulances present at Rajput's building Mount Blanc further raises questions on Sandip Ssingh's suspicious version of 'one ambulance present' version.

The visual evidence shows how the staff at the crime scene was heard shouting, 'Lilavati, Lilavati', a private hospital which is just 6-minutes away from Sushant's house. Sandip Ssingh who was among the few to reach Sushant's house told Republic TV, "The police had called the ambulance and there was only one ambulance as I was there. The body was taken by the Police. I was at my home due to Corona and received a call from Mahesh Shetty about Sushant's death."

The inconsistencies in Sandip Ssingh's version further deepened when Sanjay Nirupam said that he was with Sandip having lunch when the news broke about Sushant. The investigation shows that the Cooper Hospital run by the BMC is 7.4 kms away from Sushant Singh's residence whereas Bhabha Hospital was just 1.5 kms from Mount Blanc society.

#CBIForSushant | Sandip Ssingh is not known to Sushant's family, he was the one who insisted that the ambulance be taken to Cooper Hospital: Smita Parikh- Festival Director, Lit-o-Fest Mumbai pic.twitter.com/euSgdsMJBG — Republic (@republic) July 31, 2020

Sushant's friend Smita reveals Sandip Ssingh's role

Sandip Ssingh has been involved with numerous moments immediately after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The producer was snapped at the actor's residence, was present at the hospital where the post-mortem was conducted, and even during the funeral, before going to console the family in Patna. However, a friend of Sushant on Arnab Goswami's show The Debate has claimed that none of the family members knew Sandip, and that all his actions were ‘all his PR.’

Sushant's friend Smita says, 'He was scared for his life, Rhea's depression story false'

Speaking on Republic TV, Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh said, “Sandeep Ssingh is not related to anybody in the family. If he says, 'I am a very close friend of Sushant,' I have not seen him at least anywhere close to him, none of the family members including the sisters. And he was keeping his hand on her shoulders, and pictures were clicked by his PR; it was all his PR. They have no idea who is this guy and where he came from.”

There has been a row over the police taking Sushant’s mortal remains to Cooper Hospital instead of the nearby Lilavati Hospital, as claimed by Dr. Subramanian Swamy and many others. Smita claimed it was Sandip who insisted that the ambulance be taken to Cooper Hospital.

Rhea Chakraborty issues first video statement, mum on charges in Sushant Singh death case

She added, “Sandip has definitely changed his statement many times. You ask all the close friends of Sushant, nobody knows him. He might be close to him many years back when Ankita was with Sushant but not at least since two years. He planted himself in the sad demise of Sushant.”

“The way he came in the house, he was actually monitoring everything, he was even giving instructions to Siddharth Pitani (Sushant’s flatmate). That is what is told to me by Pithani, ‘Ma’am as soon he came in the house, he started ordering us,” she said.

