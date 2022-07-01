Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is taking complete advantage of the ongoing heavy showers in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram account to give fans a glimpse into how he spent his day and shared a video montage online. He mentioned that the Mumbai rain and playing football were two of his 'favourite things' and several fans agreed with him.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys football in Mumbai rain

Kartik Aaryan headed to his Instagram account on July 1 and shared a video montage, in which he was seen playing football. He stepped out on the turf in the rain and fans got a glimpse of him showcasing his skill on the field. The actor was seen running, passing the ball and also scoring several goals, before he celebrated his victory with his teammates. The clip also included a glimpse of the actor's adorable pet, Katori. He captioned the clip, "Rain and Football, Two of my fav things together."

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and hailed the actor for his skills on the football field as they felt like they were watching the video in 'real time'. Many others also related to the actor's love for playing football in the rain and flooded the comments section with heaps of love for him.

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The popular actor was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which broke several records as soon as it hit the big screen. The film soared at the box office and has earned about Rs 230.75 crore globally. Apart from its roaring success on the big screen, the film has also been going well online, ever since its release on Netflix. The movie rose to first place as it topped Netflix's Worldwide Charts. The actor called the film a 'global blockbuster' as he celebrated the exciting news online.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan