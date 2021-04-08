Tyler Perry Sets Up Covid-19 Vaccination Site At His Atlanta Studio, Calls It A "success"

Hollywood star Tyler Perry has set up a Covid-19 vaccination site at his studio in Atlanta called 'Terry Perry Studios'. As per People magazine, the Acrimony star covered the logistical costs and contracted Grady Hospital staff members to set up the vaccination site for his entire crew and their family members who have not received the vaccine yet. Tyler Perry also expressed joy about the success of the event in a video obtained by People magazine.

In the video, Perry called the event a "success" and he said that he had seen a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there and he was glad at least 55 percent of his crew agreed to get the vaccine. As a cheer could be heard in the background, Perry said you could hear some cheers so people were excited to have the vaccine and get back to normal life. He said he hoped that people will get out and get the vaccine and know that he has had it and so did the other members of his staff and they have had no issues or problems so far.

In the same article, it was revealed that in January Perry appeared on the BET project 'COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special' where he received the Covid-19 vaccination on-camera. He also had a discussion with the doctors regarding vaccines and coronavirus in order to educate viewers about the doses and de-stigmatize the rumors regarding vaccines during the pandemic. While talking about his current project he said he has had the vaccine since January and he did not have any problems and that was his hope.

The vaccines on his set are not mandatory but voluntary and were available to everyone in the studio who wanted one. More than 250 Pfizer vaccines were administered in one day. The studio's safety bubble from covid-19 will be ending on Saturday, April 10, given more than half of the crew members have been vaccinated.

Tyler Perry was one of the first producers to safely restart production amidst pandemic

According to Deadline, Tyler Perry was one of the first producers to come up with a plan to safely restart TV production in April 2020 within several weeks into the coronavirus pandemic. He employed a quarantine bubble mode in which the cast and crew were sequestered on the lot for the duration of the shoot and he got filming running by mid-July. He shot new seasons of multiple series including BET'S Sistas and The Oval, BET+'S Ruthless and Bruh, and also the upcoming drama series All the Queen's Men for BET+ which Tyler Perry Studios produces.

Promo Image Source: Tyler Perry's Instagram