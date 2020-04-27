Types Of Momos That You Can Make At Home During The Long Period Of Lockdown

The whole nation is under lockdown till May 3, 2020, and it's possible the summer heat has been knocking you down and you are missing the great street food that you regularly had. But in this time of crisis and lockdown days, you can treat your body with the same food by making it at home. Here are different types of momos which you can make at home to fulfill your craving for the momos. Read here to know more about the types of momos.

Chocolate Momos

These are not the traditional momos which you have every day. But this is the best dish which you can make during the lockdown. Chocolate filled momos will be a treat for people who are a sweet tooth and will also satisfy your hunger of street food during the lockdown.

Chilly Garlic Momos

This spicy treat is made like normal momos which are then covered in chilly and garlic sauce. This dish is perfect for those who like to have momos with a Chinese twist. This is one of the best types of momos you can have.

Schezuan Momos

The momos are made in a frying pan and are the tossed around in schezuan sauce. This momo will have a spicy twist because of schezuan sauce making it a must-have. Momos with a Chinese twist make for one of the best types of momos you can have.

Cheese momos

For all the cheese and momo lovers, this dish is the final frontier. The cheese-filled momos will be the best treat you have during the lockdown. You can add some corn kernels or seasoned mushrooms to add complexity to the dish.

Kothe momos

Kothe momos

Kothe-style momos are traditional Nepali pan-fried momo. These tender dumplings are pan-fried and sprinkled with mild spices. It is best served hot, and every momos fan has to try this authentic original type of momo.

