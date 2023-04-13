U Turn Trailer: Alaya F Starrer Is Not For The Faint Hearted

Earlier today, Alaya F, took to her official Instagram account to share the trailer for her upcoming release, U-Turn. A day back, the Freddy actress had also released the poster for the film, setting the tone and asked the audiences to proceed at "their own risk". The film trailer featured Aalya F as a journalist who is caught up as a suspect for a murder while investigating a separate case.

Alaya F shares the trailer for U-Turn

Alaya F shared the trailer for U-Turn earlier today. The over 2 minute clip was accompanied with the caption, "U-Turn, U Die! Break the rules at your risk, as something startling might be waiting for you". The trailer posed the film to be a crime-thriller before making a sharp switch into supernatural horror.

The trailer opened with the police investigating the death of a middle aged man which appeared to be a suicide. The unconvinced authorities narrow in on journalist Radhika Bakshi, played by Alaya F. Through her interrogation she revealed she has been working on another case involving people illegally taking u-turns by displacing dividers, something which has caused several accidents. To prove her innocence she provided a list of 10 references related to the case. It is when all these references are shown to have passed away long back, did the trailer descend into supernatural paranoia.

More about the film

U-Turn, directed by by debutante Arif Khan will premiere on OTT. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli. The film is the remake of a 2016 Kannada film by the same name starring Shraddha Srinath. The original was also remade in Malyalam in 2017 and then again in Tamil-Telugu in 2018, the latter notably starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

U-Turn will be Alaya F's second OTT release. Her first was Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy, which released in December last year. U-Turn will be available for streaming starting 28 April.