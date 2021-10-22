Uday Chopra Gets Emotional On Dad Yash Chopra's Death Anniversary: 'He Took A Part Of Me'

Filmmaker Yash Chopra was one of the most talented artists in Indian cinema. Throughout his career, he gave away some commendable films and also won six National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He was the founding chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF). October 21, 2021, marked his ninth death anniversary, his son and actor Uday Chopra penned a heartfelt note for his father.

Remembering his father, Uday Chopra penned a heartfelt note and mentioned how he misses the ace filmmaker. The actor mentioned Yash Chopra's demise left a void in people's lives who he touched. The Dhoom actor also mentioned his father took a part of him. he wrote, "My father passed away this day 9 years ago. He left a void not only in the film industry but in the lives of all he touched. I think he took a part of me with him which I may never get back, but that is fine. We are all incomplete beings and we must learn to live with that."

In the Twitter thread, Uday Chopra further shared how he shared a brotherhood relationship with his father. He revealed he and Yash Chopra understood each other. He wrote, "But it’s not just Love that I felt for him. It was like a brotherhood that I lost. We understood that we were deeply different creatures and yet we accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humour." "That’s how I will remember him…With respect and humour. My Dad always!," he added. Abhishek Bachchan, who shared screenspace with Uday Chopra in the Dhoom trilogy, reacted to his tweet with a hug emoji.

My father passed away this day 9 years ago. He left a void not only in the film industry but in the lives of all he touched. I think he took a part of me with him which I may never get back, but that is fine. We are all incomplete beings and we must learn to live with that. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 21, 2021

Yash Chopra's legacy

Filmmaker Yash Chopra was known as the King of Romance in the Indian film industry. He was 80 when he breathed his last due to multiple organ failure after suffering dengue. The 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan marked his last outing as director. During his career of over five decades, Yash Chopra helped several stars reach the top of their careers. His first venture in the film industry as an assistant director was the 1959 film Dhool Ka Phool. He is remembered for his fairytale romances in Bollywood. The filmmakers' famous movies include Waqt, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Chandni, and Lamhe.

Image: PTI