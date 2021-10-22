Last Updated:

Uday Chopra Reacts To Netizen As He Quits Twitter: "Sorry You Were Unable To Ignore Me"

Uday Chopra mentioned in a tweet that he would be leaving Twitter and netizens responded to him, including one who said, "Thank God it’s his last day"

Uday Chopra has always maintained an active Twitter account and often engaged with fans on the platform. On Thursday the Dhoom actor took to the platform to remember his father, Yash Chopra on his death anniversary and also had an important announcement to make to his fans and followers. He mentioned in a tweet that he would be leaving the micro-blogging platform and several netizens responded to him, including one who said, "Thank God it’s his last day, I can’t do this anymore". Here's what the actor had to say in response.

Uday Chopra responds to netizens as he quits Twitter

Uday Chopra made the announcement on the micro-blogging platform as he wrote, "It’s Thursday so some of my last tweets, please bear with me." Netizens immediately headed to the comments and began responding to the actor. Chopra is well-known for tweeting about and having conversations related to atheism, stars and galaxies. A Twitter user took to the platform to mention they were glad he was leaving the platform.

A netizen took to the platform and wrote, "Thank God it’s his last day, I can’t do this anymore." The actor often received negative comments for his tweets and netizens often called them 'existential'. However, Chopra took it in his stride and gave the Twitter user a befitting reply.

The actor replied by apologising for how they felt about his tweets. He apologised that the netizen was not able to ignore him. He wrote, "But why did you have to do anything? I’m so sorry you were unable to ignore me, but that says more about you than me." The actor also added in a separate tweet, "Oh gosh! I never wanted to make this person feel bad about this. I’m so sorry. Just be who you are, I’m no one."

Uday Chopra recently penned down a note on his father's death anniversary and mentioned that he 'left a void not only in the film industry but in the lives of all he touched'. He called himself an 'incomplete being' after the death of Yash Chopra and wrote, "I think he took a part of me with him which I may never get back, but that is fine. We are all incomplete beings and we must learn to live with that." He also mentioned that although he and his dad were different, they always 'accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humour'.

(Image: PTI)

