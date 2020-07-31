Uday Chopra Shares Hilarious Meme About His Love Life; See Picture

Dhoom actor Uday Chopra seems to have a great sense of humour. Recently the actor took to his Instagram to share a hilarious meme. The meme showcased a picture of a loved-up couple being intimate. However, Chopra showcased a completely different angle. He seemed to relate more to the man in the background who appears to be looking at the loved-up couple. Further, the man also appears to be single. Uday Chopra’s meme read, “THIS SUMMARIZES MY LOVE LIFE, I AM THE GUY IN BLUE”.

ALSO READ: Badshah Shares A Meme Reminiscing His Engineering Days; Watch

Several fans showered their love on Uday Chopra’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, the B-town celebrity, Hrithik Roshan also liked Uday Chopra’s Instagram post. Hrithik shared space with Uday Chopra in the Yash Raj movie Dhoom 2. Further the Zoya Factor actor, Sanjay Kapoor also found Uday Chopra’s post to be quite hilarious. Sanjay Kapoor dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. You can check out Uday Chopra’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: International Friendship Day Memes To Make Your Buddies Laugh Out Loud

You can check out some of the comments here:

Image source: Uday Chopra's Instagram comments

Uday Chopra’s Instagram:

Uday Chopra often shares motivational posts on Instagram. Recently the actor shared an Instagram post about astrological beliefs. Uday’s post asked people to rely on their own destiny. His caption read, “Either way we’re master of our own destiny. A little self-acquired strength or solace from outside beliefs just makes the journey easier to face one’s responsibilities. #justmythought”. Several fans liked Uday Chopra’s Instagram post. Further, the Koi Mil Gaya actor Hrithik Roshan was not an exception to this. You can check out Uday Chopra’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Kajol's 'Me When I' Meme Series Has A Hilarious Take On Proposal Of A Handshake; See Pic

On the work front:

Uday Chopra made his acting debut with the 2014 romantic drama, Mohabbatein. However, prior to that, Chopra had produced the 1994 Bollywood romance film Yeh Dillagi. Uday Chopra is well known for his role in the Dhoom franchise. Further, he has also starred in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Neal 'n' Nikki, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge! Chopra has also worked as an assistant director in films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and Lamhe.

ALSO READ: This Day That Year: Anil Kapoor Reacts To His FaceApp Memes; Calls Them 'flattering'

All images sourced from Uday Chopra’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.