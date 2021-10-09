Uday Chopra's Twitter Return Left Fan Wondering If He Was ‘stressed On Something’; See Why

Uday Chopra recently made a comeback to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter. On Friday, the former actor shared several tweets one after the other and touched upon topics like atheism and God. This is when a concerned fan asked him if he was stressed about something and Chopra took some time out of his day to reply to the fan on Twitter.

Uday Chopra returns to Twitter and opened up on personal beliefs

Uday Chopra took to Twitter on Friday and penned down a few tweets about him being an atheist. He mentioned that he did not understand the concept of asking God for things in the guise of praying. He mentioned that asking God for what one wants is 'an act of mistrust'. He mentioned that if God already has a plan for everyone, why are people praying to change that plan?

As a non believer I don’t get the idea of asking god for things via prayer. When people pray to ask for things they want, isn’t it basically an act of mistrust in their god. For if god already has a plan in mind for you, why are you praying to change the plan in the first place? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 8, 2021

Uday Chopra, son of the late veteran director Yash Chopra did not stop his slew of tweets there. He penned down a series of tweets on the same topic and said he wonder why people fight with those who disagree with them when they believe their God to be the true and only God. He wrote, "One last thought (well maybe not)if we believe our god(s) to be the one and true and only god (gods). Who is all-powerful and knowing! why do we feel compelled to fight others who disagree with us? Won’t our invincible gods be able to protect themselves against such blasphemers?"

One last thought (well maybe not)if we believe our god(s) to be the one and true and only god (gods) . Who is all powerful and knowing! why do we feel compelled to fight others who disagree with us. Won’t our invincible gods be able to protect themselves against such blasphemers? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 8, 2021

Chopra then apologised for commenting on the same topic again and mentioned that all humans are born atheists. He went on to elaborate his point and said that human beings are taught the idea of God. This third tweet in the series was the one that got a reply from a fan. Chopra also replied to several tweets from fans who agreed and disagreed with him.

Another thought: sorry this continues…we are all born atheist… we have to be taught the idea of god, if something is unnatural that should be a sign shouldn’t it? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 8, 2021

The fan took to the micro-blogging platform and asked the actor if he was stressed about something. Reading this, Chopra replied to him and mentioned that he 'stresses about a million things' every day. He continued to say that there are so many things he stresses about that he can't even type them out on Twitter.

