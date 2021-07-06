Udit Narayan Completes 41 Years In Industry On July 5, Fans Call It 'Udit Narayan Day'

Veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan who has crooned some of the amazing tracks in his career recently celebrated 41 years in the music industry. The singer took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from his first recording in his playback career where he is seen recording a song along with legendary singer Mohammad Rafi.

Udit Narayan cherishes 41 years in the music industry

Along with the throwback memory, the singer also penned a heart-melting note where he thanked all the people who gave him a chance to showcase his skills and work with them. The Tip Tip Barsa Paani singer also thanked his fans and well-wishers for observing July 5 as ‘ Udit Narayan day.’ “41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees’ was released, composed by Rajesh Roshan Ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab. Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans & well-wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day,” an emotional Udit wrote in the post.

Udit Narayan's son and singer Aditya Narayan also posted the picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Udit Narayan day to the G.O.A.T. #41years." Fans of the iconic singer congratulated Udit for clocking 41 years in the industry and hailed his songs. One of the users wrote, “ Sir your song Tip Tip Barsa Paani song, I hear it every day. Thank you for giving us that song.” Another user praised the actor’s soul-stirring voice and wrote, “Salute for legend.” A third die-heart fan of the singer wrote, “Happy Udit Narayan Day to you Sir.”

Udit Narayan, a recipient of Padma Shri, ruled the Bollywood music industry in the 90s and 2000s, giving many hits including Ik Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum (Hum, 1991), Dillagi (Dillagi, 1999), Yun Hi Chala Chal (Swades, 2004) and Radha (Student of The Year, 2012) and more.

IMAGE: UDITNARAYAN/Instagram

