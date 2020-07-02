Udit Narayan Joins Instagram And Son Aditya Welcomes Him In The Most Adorable Way

All those fans of the 90s hits can now rejoice as the sensation of 90s, Udit Narayan has finally joined Instagram. The singer was welcomed by his son Aditya Narayan in the most adorable manner on Instagram. Aditya shared a childhood picture of his along with his father and mother, Deepa Narayan Jha as he gave a warm welcome to his father on the social media platform.

Aditya Narayan welcomes his father Udit Narayan on Instagram

The picture has a baby Aditya nestled in between his parents lovingly. The throwback picture screams love and is truly endearing to behold. It is an infant Aditya looking like a tiny bundle of cuteness which is making the picture all the more delightful.

The Ishqiaon Dishkiyaon actor captioned the post saying, 'Here he is! Finally on Instagram, My dearest papa.' The fans too got super excited with the news and also gave oodles of love to the lovely throwback picture of baby Aditya with his parents. Take a look at this post.

Talking about Udit's Instagram profile, the singer shared his first picture which was the same throwback family picture shared by Aditya while welcoming him. The Ae Mere Humsafar singer has chosen his display picture on Instagram to be a picture of his in traditional orange attire. But it is the singer's honest Instagram bio which catches one's eye.

He has given his bio as 'Namaste! I’m Udit Narayan Jha, a farmer's son from Mithila & a playback singer in the Indian Film & Music Industry since 40 years.' The Gore Gore Mukhdein Main singer's die-hard fans too were left overjoyed and gave the singer a warm welcome on Instagram.

All about Aditya Narayan's latest music video

Aditya had recently released a much-acclaimed song, crooned by himself titled 'Main Dooba Rahoon'. The song 'Main Dooba Rahoon' is bankrolled by Tushar Joshi & Meghdeep Bose. The video of the music was directed by Gaurav C. Bhat and written by Manoj Yadav. The video and the song were received well by fans and music lovers.

The romantic song has been shot on the picturesque beach location in the Maldives. The plot of the romantic track begins with him entering a café and seeing a beautiful woman sitting across the table and he soon begins to imagine his life with her as well as all the happy moments they spend on the beach. He later snaps out of his daydreaming and finds himself sitting in the café with the woman across the table.

