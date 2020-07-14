Udit Narayan's Son Aditya Shares Throwback Photo From Father's Radio Nepal Days

Aditya Narayan has been making headlines throughout the year. Recently, the music artist posted a throwback photo that featured a 15-year-old Udit Narayan. It is from the time when the Udit Narayan used to sing on the radio. Read more to know:

Aditya Narayan’s throwback photo from Radio Nepal

Udit Narayan started his music career at a very young age. He started out his career as a folk singer. The artist used to perform at Radio Nepal when he was just 15-years-old. On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Aditya Narayan took to his official social media handle and posted a photo that featured his father in a three-piece suit. It is a monochromatic picture, where the artist is seen wearing a tie with floral patterns. Here is the photo post by music artist Udit Narayan’s son:

The post went on to garner over 29 thousand likes within hours of its posting. He captioned it saying that it is from the time when his father used to sing for Nepal Radio. He also mentioned his father Udit Narayan’s official social media handle in the caption. Narayan wrote, “Follow @uditnarayanmusic & yes, that’s him. Radio Nepal days 📻 Started singing there when I was a teenager (15 years old)”.

For the unversed, Udit Narayan has been awarded a Padma Shri Award back in 2009. His father Harekrishna Jha was from Nepal and his mother, Bhuvneshwari Devi, is from Bihar. She was a folk singer who encouraged the artist to pursue music. Narayan has voiced songs for several Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and others. His several duet songs are with Alka Yagnik.

Narayan has sung for movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Phool Aur Kaante, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, and others. The artist is known for songs like Ae Mere Humsafar, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Hum to Dil Se Haare, Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, Humko Humise Chura Lo, and others. Here is a song by the artist:

