As 'Udta Punjab' Clocks Four Years, Here Are Four Reasons Why It's Must-watch

Udta Punjab is a Bollywood film that gave an unvarnished view of the drug trade in Punjab and also highlights the increasing drug abuse in the Northern State. The film was a black comedy crime film helmed by Abhishek Chaubey released on 17th June 2016. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. And today as the film completes four years, let’s learn about some interesting facts and reasons why Udta Punjab is a must-watch.

Udta Punjab completes 4 years

The cast of the film

Reportedly, Udta Punjab was a commercial success and also one of the largest opening of Shahid Kapoor at that time. The casting of the film is impeccable with Shahid Kapoor as Tommy Singh and Alia Bhatt as 'Mary'. Diljit Dosanjh playing the role of ASI Sartaj Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Dr Preet Sahni essayed their characters perfectly. So, one of the reason is to watch this film, Udta Punjab is its amazingly talented cast which made the film more popular.

Character graph of Rockstar Tommy Singh

Another reason to watch this film is Shahid Kapoor as Tommy Singh. In one of the media interaction, the actor said that at the start of the film he does everything wrong in the first five minutes, but by the end of the fifth minute, the viewers will love him. The people who have watched the film can vouch that Tommy Singh’s character was one of Shahid Kapoor's hard-hitting roles. Tommy Singh is a character who is obnoxious, rude, and a badly behaved human the start but eventually transforms into a caring human-being who rescues Alia's character.

Songs of the film

Udta Punjab, the film bagged some soulful and peppy tracks that make the film's music perfect. A song like Chitta Ve, Da Da Dasse, to Ikk Kudi from the film Udta Punjab were a massive hit, especially among the teenagers. The title song "Ud-Daa Punjab" sung by Amit Trivedi, Babu Haabi and Kanika Kapoor who gave their voice to the song Chitta Ve had an amalgamation of mind-blowing trance and hip hop into the music. Ikk Kudi was one of the film’s famous soulful song sung by Diljit and Alia.

The female leads

Besides Shahid Kapoor’s brilliant performance of Tommy Singh, the other reason to watch the film Udta Punjab was its female leads. Alia Bhatt’s stellar acting as a migrant Bihari labourer won the hearts of the audience. Along with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan also did an artistic piece of work in this film. Even though Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role is small in Udta Punjab, it is quite an important part of the movie, who stands against the drug mafia and also her chemistry with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh is a must-watch.

