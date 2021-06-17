'Udta Punjab' Clocks 5 Years: Alia Bhatt Shares Throwback Videos From Sets To Celebrate

Actress Alia Bhatt, who mesmerises fans with her spectacular acting skills, recently celebrated 5 years of one of her iconic film Udta Punjab. The actress who was just 23 when she played the role, took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS moments while commemorating the special milestone. The film directed by Abhishek Chaubey, also starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

Alia Bhatt celebrates 5 years of Udta Punjab

While the film raked up many controversies for digging deep into Punjab’s vicious drug crisis, the film was lauded by critics and audiences alike. Starting from getting her makeup done to rehearsing her scenes and on-set shenanigans with her other cast members, the actress took a stroll down the memory lane in the BTS clip. Udta Punjab focuses on intertwined stories of a big-shot singer, a migrant labourer, a doctor, and a cop who struggle to cope up with their lives surrounding a drug crisis in the state of Punjab.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a video while recalling the time when the film was leaked online. Ekta who was the producer of the film wrote, “ Censor issues n then the film leaked! D maximum stress I had was that year! The second film that leaked was a month later !! Both stuck at d censors! Five flops n being called@d ‘ poster girl of misfortune’ by my fav director I think d only professional high point was d love #udtapunjab got! Even after the madness to d release."

Meanwhile, the actress who has a list of films lined up to release this year will reportedly resume shooting for her next RRR from July 1. The shooting is expected to go for 2 weeks in Hyderabad. In RRR she will be seen playing the role of Sita. Before jetting off to Hyderabad, the actress will finish the pending shots of her next upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

IMAGE: ALIABHATT/Instagram/UDTAPUNJAB_

