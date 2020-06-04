Ujjwala Raut Expresses Grief Over Pregnant Elephant's Death; Demands Justice

The news of a pregnant elephant's death due to being served cracker-laden pineapple went viral on social media immensely. Model Ujjwala Raut responded to the incident by expressing her grief for the animal. Not only Ujjwala Raut, but many other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and more talked about the tragic incident.

Ujjwala Raut feels shattered after knowing about Kerala Elephant's death

Ujjwala Raut mentioned in the post that this level of sickness is 'unacceptable' in a society. She also stated that the culprits who killed the pregnant elephant need to be punished. The model said that she is shattered every day reading such horrendous things that humans can do. Ujjwala Raut also talked about her daughter, Ksha Ujjwala Raut and said that telling her daughter about what is happening in the world every day shatters her even more.

The model used the hashtag "Justice for Amba" in her Instagram post. Ujjwala Raut also shared a post on her Instagram story related to the heartbreaking incident. The post had two pictures one was the picture of the elephant and another picture was of the man who was previously killed for stealing food.

How did the elephant die?

An elephant in Kerala recently died after eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers, reportedly placed by some locals. It is said that the pregnant elephant had left the forests of Silent Valley in Palakkad district, wandering into a nearby village in search of food and that is where she ate the pineapple. The fruit exploded in her mouth and left her in severe pain as she walked around the village for days. She was unable to eat anything because of her injuries and she eventually died standing on the banks of a river.

As per reports, the elephant ate the pineapple either at the end of April or the beginning of May. The forest officer Aashique Ali said that they had no idea about the incident and that the elephant ate the pineapple around 20 days ago. The forest officials knew about the incident on May 25, 2020, two days before the elephant's death.

The forest officers were unsuccessful in taking the elephant out of the river with the help of two captive elephants. She died at 4 pm on May 27, 2020. The police have also launched an investigation into the case and filed a first information report against unknown persons.

