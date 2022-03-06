Dar Gai is a Ukrainian filmmaker, famously known for being the intimacy director of the recently released Bollywood film Gehraiyaan. She took to her social media account on Sunday to pen down a note about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. She urged her fans and followers to help in any way they can and 'stop the madness.'

Dar Gai headed to her Instagram account on Sunday and penned down a note about the Ukraine-Russia war. She referred to Gulag Archipelago, a book about the experiences of Gulag prisoners through interviews, documents and first-hand experiences and documentaries about the Nazi regime as she asked her followers if they ever wondered what they would do if they found themselves in such situations. She asked them if they would have resisted or 'followed a lunatic' and mentioned that we always believe we would find the 'most bizarre ways of resisting but would never join the crime'. However, she asked netizens, "What would we do though? To pretend to lose our minds but NOT to go to war or NOT to send people to gas chambers. To STOP soldiers from going to war. To lock them, to tie them, to pretend to be sick, blind."

She then went on to ask her followers what they would tell future generations that would watch documentaries about the Ukraine-Russia war and asked them what they did about it. She wrote, "Now it’s your chance. Now. To do all of this. To stop this madness. Otherwise this madness will stop all of us. And when your children will watch a documentary about this war asking “what were doing?”, we will not be able to look in their eyes. Because we didn’t do anything."

The Russia-Ukraine war entered its 11th day on March 6 and Russia has lost 10,000 army personnel since the war began, according to the Ukrainian government. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has now warned that Russian forces are preparing to bomb Odessa, which is located on the Black Sea coast. The President also added that the world had the power to close Ukrainian skies for Russian aircraft and rockets as he said in a televised address, "Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime."

⚡️Zelensky says that Ukraine is in possession of maps and records, obtained from those captured.



